Texas Tuition Deadline Approaches

Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Enrollment Deadline Approaches

(AUSTIN) — Texas families can lock in today’s cost of undergraduate tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children in the tax-advantaged Texas Tuition Promise Fund® before the close of the current enrollment period on Feb. 28.

“It’s never too late to start planning for a child’s college education,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Families will find that when it comes to planning for their children’s future education, every little bit adds up.”

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, allows participants to prepay undergraduate tuition and schoolwide required fees by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters at Texas public colleges and universities.

If you are enrolling children younger than one in the program at 2018-19 prices, the deadline extends to July 31. The next annual enrollment period begins Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2019-20 academic year.

Complete plan information, including residency and other requirements, current prices, enrollment forms and more are available online at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, administrative fees, service and other charges and expenses associated with the contracts, including Plan termination and decreased transfer or refund value. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contains this and additional information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting the website or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723). Purchasers should read these documents carefully before purchasing a contract.

Participation in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Neither a contract nor any return paid with a refund is insured or guaranteed.