Texas Tuition Promise Fund Deadline Coming Up

Texas families have through Jul 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®, the state’s prepaid college tuition program. With the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in the costs of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions, based on today’s prices. Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms, and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD, Option-5.