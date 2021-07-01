Texas Unemployment Drops

Texas Proud, Texas Strong, Texas Ready, Texas Booming

It’s end of June, summer is here, and already so much has happened. As unemployment continues to fall, TWC is proud to continue our ongoing mission of putting Texans back to work, and helping others upskill and change careers. Meanwhile, our 28 statewide local Workforce Development Boards and 180 plus Workforce Solutions centers across Texas (more below) have and continue to be here for you; our partners are always open, always ready to connect employers and job seekers across Texas and prepared to construct personalized and customized business solutions for your every staffing need.

In further support of Texans, the TWC is supporting childcare initiatives to help Texans heading back to work. This month the TWC adopted a waiver to allow unemployed individuals to enroll in the childcare subsidy program. Previously, only individuals who were already employed, or participating in education or training, could be enrolled into the childcare subsidy program. This change will help accommodate workers who are actively looking for employment, allowing them up to three months to find employment. TWC encourages Texas families to take advantage of the expanded availability of child care, as well as training and upskilling services through TWC, to pursue a career in Texas’ exciting industries. Read more here.

Meanwhile, there has never been a more important time to bring employers and job seekers together. That’s why we are bringing you weekly hiring events, both virtual and in-person from across the state in association with our partners and multiple employers. Click here to see a full list of our weekly updated hiring events.

In addition to the child care subsidy, this month we also unveiled a new portion of the Restaurant Recovery Initiative, providing free and flexible online training to quickly prepare workers for restaurant industry jobs, while continuing to offer our robust suite of services to the Texas workforce and employers. In partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association, the new Restaurant Recovery Training certification portal is another example of TWC’s commitment to providing tools to better connect Texans to jobs.

Workforce readiness? How about registering for 5,000 plus free classes from leadership to Microsoft to healthcare, among others? With our Skills Enhancement Initiative, the Texas Workforce Commission has partnered with Metrix Learning to help Texas residents brush up on skills to prepare for better employment opportunities. The Metrix online learning platform provides Texans free online job readiness courses.

More good news? Texas has jobs—almost a million plus. And you can visit them and more here at MyTXCareer.com and WorkInTexas .com. Both of our websites provide a platform for employers to post open jobs, and for Texans to connect with those employers about those jobs. MyTXCareer provides new users an easy streamlined way to list or find jobs in Texas. WorkinTexas.com is a comprehensive online job search resource and matching system developed and maintained by the Texas Workforce Commission. WorkInTexas.com provides recruiting assistance to Texas employers of all types and sizes, and job search assistance to anyone seeking work in Texas.

At any rate, we want to remind you that we are here to help Texans in multiple ways with our full suite of programs and services.