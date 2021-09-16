Texas Vaccinations Update

In Texas only 55% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas DSHS,..that’s below the national average of 60%. Many doctors report that some of their patients are still reluctant to get the shot. Dr. Mark Casanova with the Dallas County Medical Society says many of those holding out are doing so due to misinformation…He says it’s important for physicians to listen to patient’s concerns and not shame or brow beat anyone. Casanova says the reason some are choosing to get the vaccine now is that they see what the Delta Variant is doing to the unvaccinated