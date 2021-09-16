cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Texas Vaccinations Update

In Texas only 55% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas DSHS,..that’s below the national average of 60%. Many doctors report that some of their patients are still reluctant to get the shot. Dr. Mark Casanova with the Dallas County Medical Society says many of those holding out are doing so due to misinformation…He says it’s important for physicians to listen to patient’s concerns and not shame or brow beat anyone. Casanova says the reason some are choosing to get the vaccine now is that they see what the Delta Variant is doing to the unvaccinated

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     