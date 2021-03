This week’s allocation of vaccines won’t be as high as last. The state is expected to receive about 850,000 doses. The Texas DSHS says it’s lower because they’re not getting the huge push from Johnson and Johnson they got last week. 55 % of seniors have gotten at least one dose and a third have been fully vaccinated. 600 thousand Texans are expected get their second dose this week. Also this week, Texans age 50 and over are now eligible to get a shot.