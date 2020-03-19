Texas Veterans Commission continues assistance to veterans via virtual meetings .

AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) values the health and safety of Texas veterans, their families, and their spouses. To reduce everyone’s exposure to the COVID-19 virus, starting March 19, 2020, services provided by the TVC will be conducted virtually.

Our services for each city provides a listing at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/about/office-locations/.

Veterans may contact their local TVC representative by phone for Claims, Healthcare, and Employment assistance.

TVC Claims Advisers help veterans in filing disability compensation claims with the VA. TVC Health Care Advocates assist veterans in resolving VA medical care issues, including appointments, medication, and treatment. Both TVC Claims and Healthcare staff help veterans through the VA process, filing paperwork and advocate on behalf of the veteran resolving issues with the VA.

TVC Employment Services offer veterans assistance with resumes, applications, and job interview skills. Additionally, Employment Services works with employers to connect them with veteran job seekers.

Other TVC services and programs available to veterans and providers of veterans services include Education, Entrepreneur, Grants, Mental Health, and Women Veterans.

