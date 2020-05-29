Texas Vote by Mail Update: No Reason Expected

What kind of impact will this week’s supreme court ruling on mail-in ballots have on people who apply, claiming to have a “disability?” Not Much.

While the Supreme Court held that not having an immunity to the coronavirus is not a disability, it’s still up to the individual voter’s own conscious. As Collin County Administrator Bruce Sherbet notes, anyone still wanting to claim Coronavirus immunity simply has to check a box on an application. No reason is expected.

And the Supreme Court didn’t expand on that in its ruling, leaving it up to the voter’s good faith when asking for the mail-in ballot.

The Court held you cannot ask for a mail-in ballot, claiming your disability is a lack of immunity to the Coronavirus. But here’s the thing, on the request form there is only a box to check that says you have a disability. There’s no explanation needed.