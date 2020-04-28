Texas Voters Overwhelmingly Support COVID-19 Restrictions

A new poll by the University of Texas – Texas Tribune shows a large majority of Texans support restrictions that are in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. The poll showed 80 percent of registered voters approve of limiting gatherings to ten people or less; 77 percent agree with orders to stay home except for “essential activities.” 83 percent supported closing schools and also support requirements that people traveling from other states quarantine themselves when entering Texas. Two thirds support requiring businesses deemed “non-essential” to close.