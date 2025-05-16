Texas Wants Its Money Back

Senator John Cornyn wants to include border money in a federal spending bill. He says Texas spent $11 billion of state money to keep the National Guard and Department of Public Safety Troopers at the border during the Biden Administration. He notes that President Trump and the Speaker of the House indicated they’d support reimbursing Texas.

El senador John Cornyn quiere incluir el dinero de la frontera en un proyecto de ley de gastos federales. Dice que Texas gastó $11 mil millones de dinero estatal para mantener a la Guardia Nacional y a los policías del Departamento de Seguridad Pública en la frontera durante la Administración Biden. Dice que el presidente Trump y el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes dijeron que apoyarían el reembolso a Texas.