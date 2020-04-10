" /> Texas WIC Announces Temporary Approved Foods – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas WIC Announces Temporary Approved Foods

2 mins ago

 

Temporary WIC Approved Foods

Texas WIC will provide flexibility and temporarily lift restrictions if your store is sold out of the following WIC foods:

Milk

  • Clients who are issued fat-free, ½%, or 1% milk can now choose:
    • 2% milk and low-fat/non-fat options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and omega-3 milks
  • Clients who are issued whole milk can also choose:
    • Whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, DHA and omega-3 milks
  • Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved
  • Size: gallon, half-gallon, or quart-sized containers

Whole-Wheat Bread

  • Any brand and size up to 24 oz
  • This includes brands that say, “whole wheat,” “100% whole wheat,” “stone ground 100% whole wheat,” “whole grain 100% whole wheat” and “whole wheat with honey”

Brown Rice

  • Any brand of brown rice
  • Size: 16-ounce package

Whole-Wheat Pasta

  • Any brand of whole-wheat pasta
  • Size: 16-ounce package

Eggs

  • Any dozen, half-dozen or 18-count carton of eggs
  • Includes brown, pasture-raised, free-range and organic eggs

Permanent WIC Approved Foods

Canned Fruits and Vegetables (choose any brand)

  • Any size can, glass jar or plastic container
  • Single or mixed
  • Organic or regular
  • Regular or low-sodium
  • Fruit can be in juice or water
  • Unsweetened apple sauce is allowed

NOT WIC Approved

  • Pouches or packets
  • Dried fruit
  • Fruit with added sugar, artificial sweetener or any type of syrup
  • Cream-style vegetables
  • Vegetables with cream, oil, sauce or meat
  • Soups, ketchup, pickles or olives

