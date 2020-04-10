Texas WIC Announces Temporary Approved Foods

Texas WIC will provide flexibility and temporarily lift restrictions if your store is sold out of the following WIC foods:

Milk

Clients who are issued fat-free, ½%, or 1% milk can now choose: 2% milk and low-fat/non-fat options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, docosahexaenoic acid ( DHA ), and omega-3 milks

Clients who are issued whole milk can also choose: Whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, DHA and omega-3 milks

Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved

Size: gallon, half-gallon, or quart-sized containers

Whole-Wheat Bread

Any brand and size up to 24 oz

This includes brands that say, “whole wheat,” “100% whole wheat,” “stone ground 100% whole wheat,” “whole grain 100% whole wheat” and “whole wheat with honey”

Brown Rice

Any brand of brown rice

Size: 16-ounce package

Whole-Wheat Pasta

Any brand of whole-wheat pasta

Size: 16-ounce package

Eggs