Texas WIC Announces Temporary Approved Foods

Temporary WIC Approved Foods
Texas WIC will provide flexibility and temporarily lift restrictions if your store is sold out of the following WIC foods:
Milk
- Clients who are issued fat-free, ½%, or 1% milk can now choose:
- 2% milk and low-fat/non-fat options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and omega-3 milks
- Clients who are issued whole milk can also choose:
- Whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, DHA and omega-3 milks
- Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved
- Size: gallon, half-gallon, or quart-sized containers
Whole-Wheat Bread
- Any brand and size up to 24 oz
- This includes brands that say, “whole wheat,” “100% whole wheat,” “stone ground 100% whole wheat,” “whole grain 100% whole wheat” and “whole wheat with honey”
Brown Rice
- Any brand of brown rice
- Size: 16-ounce package
Whole-Wheat Pasta
- Any brand of whole-wheat pasta
- Size: 16-ounce package
Eggs
- Any dozen, half-dozen or 18-count carton of eggs
- Includes brown, pasture-raised, free-range and organic eggs
Permanent WIC Approved Foods
Canned Fruits and Vegetables (choose any brand)
- Any size can, glass jar or plastic container
- Single or mixed
- Organic or regular
- Regular or low-sodium
- Fruit can be in juice or water
- Unsweetened apple sauce is allowed
NOT WIC Approved
- Pouches or packets
- Dried fruit
- Fruit with added sugar, artificial sweetener or any type of syrup
- Cream-style vegetables
- Vegetables with cream, oil, sauce or meat
- Soups, ketchup, pickles or olives