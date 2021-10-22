Texas Winter Energy Plan To Be Released

Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) will release a draft plan to overhaul the electricity market next week, but we’re already getting hints about what it will include. Peter Lake, who heads the PUC, used a meeting this week to lash out at renewables. He says the electricity market redesign in Texas should steer profits toward power generators that can come online with the flick of a switch. It was just eight months after millions of Texans lost electricity during a winter storm, killing hundreds across the state.