Texas Woman Arrested For Marijuana Takes Mugshot, Gets Requests For Makeup Tips

People don’t usually look great in their mugshots, but a Texas woman is the latest exception. Marshala Perkins, 19, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for marijuana possession on February 6, but she’s going viral now because the mugshot was posted to the “Mugshot Baes” Twitter account. In her photo, she’s wearing pink eyeshadow with a hint of glitter and fake eyelashes. One user re-tweeted Perkin’s mug shot and added “We need a tutorial! Free her!” which received over 280,000 likes. Perkins said she was initially embarrassed that her mugshot was posted by police online, but says, “Someone has reached out to me about starting my own makeup line. It’s crazy. My mind is blown. Now it’s turning into something so positive so I’m just going to embrace it and see where it takes me.”