Texas Workforce Commission Briefing on Unemployment

Texas Workforce Commission head Cisco Gamez held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the public about Unemployment compensation. Ninety-percent of claims have been filed online, and the number of servers has been increased to 20. Call centers are now open 7 days a week from 7am-7pm. In addition to the unemployment compensation, $600 extra per week will be added to each person’s compensation, which is now backdated to March 8. Independent contractors and the self-employed are also eligible for compensation. Compensation has now been increased from 26 weeks to 39 weeks. Gamez emphasized that Texas IS hiring. 500,000 jobs are currently open on the TWC website – including jobs with call centers.