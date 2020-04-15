" /> Texas Workforce Commission Briefing on Unemployment – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)

Texas Workforce Commission Briefing on Unemployment

37 mins ago

 

Texas Workforce Commission head Cisco Gamez held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the public about Unemployment compensation. Ninety-percent of claims have been filed online, and the number of servers has been increased to 20. Call centers are now open 7 days a week from 7am-7pm. In addition to the unemployment compensation, $600 extra per week will be added to each person’s compensation, which is now backdated to March 8. Independent contractors and the self-employed are also eligible for compensation.  Compensation has now been increased from 26 weeks to 39 weeks. Gamez emphasized that Texas IS hiring. 500,000 jobs are currently open on the TWC website – including jobs with call centers.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     