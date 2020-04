At least three-quarters of a million Texans have filed unemployment claims in the last three weeks, and the Texas Workforce Commission’s call center is overwhelmed. To handle the extreme load, the office is extending its hours to 7:00 am – 7:00 pm seven days a week. TWC has also boosted the workforce at the call centers. The commission’s web servers have to been overwhelmed with the volume of online unemployment claims, so it has quadrupled them.