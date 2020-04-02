Texas Workforce Commission Update

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused unprecedented changes to the lives of individuals all across Texas and across the globe. As such, we are replacing our standard ICYMI monthly email with a summary of TWC updates on our efforts to help Texans and resources available to help those in need during this outbreak.

First and foremost, to those laid off, are those unsure about your employment situation or are worried about your business: we see you, we hear you, and we are working around the clock to provide the resources and help that you need.

The Texas Workforce Commission is working closely with all state agencies to monitor and adapt to the needs of Texans—and upgrade our systems to handle the ever-increasing pace of calls and online claims.

As you may know, due to the sheer volume of callers we are receiving to our unemployment benefit telecenters and users accessing our online portal (last Thursday, March 26, 2020, TWC received 1.7 million calls). In two weeks since COVID-19 claims began, we have taken over 600 thousand applications. We are on pace to cover a year’s worth of claims from 2019 in five weeks. The amount of calls per day is now closer to 120,000, on average.

Please be patient with us. As TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said during his Facebook Live town hall this past week, “On a normal day, we will take 13,000 calls in one of our four telecenters. On March 22, 2020, we took 100,000 calls with the same number of staff.”

We are expanding both our technological and staff capabilities to meet our current needs as well as extended our hours of operation and are open Saturdays. We are hiring new staff. We are committed to helping every single Texan in need.

This situation is tough, but so is Texas.

We are in this with you.

Please let us know how we can help.