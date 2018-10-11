Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Transferring To Workforce Solutions Office In Greenville

Notification of Address Change for Vocational Rehabilitation Services Office

From: To:

2802 Rodeo Drive 2500 Stonewall St., Suite 201

Greenville, Texas 75402 Greenville, Texas 75401

Move – Effective October 12

Nine vocational rehabilitation (VR) services staff from the Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services office in Greenville will move into co-located space at a Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas office as part of the transition of services from the former Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). These team members will integrate VR services with workforce development and employment services provided by Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas.

Co-location of VR staff into one general services office or within statewide local workforce centers, known as Workforce Solutions offices, will allow for shared resources. Co-location also will benefit VR customers through the expanded network of employment connections and will benefit employment services staff through on-site expertise to assist job seekers with disabilities. There will be no disruption to services related to these VR staff relocations.

The movement of VR staff is occurring as required by Texas SB 208, which was passed in 2015 and required the transfer of several former DARS programs to TWC on Sept. 1, 2016. The legislation mandated that VR staff be co-located with staff from Workforce Solutions who provide workforce services. These moves will occur as current field office leases expire or can be renegotiated, and as Workforce Solution’s office space is available and ready to accommodate the relocated staff and services.

*Due to potential changes in logistics related to this move, the effective move date may be revised. If the date is revised, TWC will issue an updated move notification.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.