For the second time, this month, a Texoma area fugitive charged with sex crimes against children has been captured several states away. Forty-one-year-old Joseph Allen Reese of Grayson County was arrested by the US Marshals Task Force in Clyde, North Carolina. Earlier this month, 39-year-old Jason Levi Miller of Bonham, was arrested in Nebraska on outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child.