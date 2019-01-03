Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice

The 2019 Girl Scout Cookies Are Here With A Brand New Option

2 hours ago

The Girl Scouts have revealed their 2019 cookie lineup. In addition to the classics you know and love (like Thin Mints, Samoas aka Caramel deLites, and Trefoils) a new one is being added to the mix – Caramel Chocolate Chip. The new cookie option is gluten free and is described as starting with a “melt-in-your-mouth batter” that has semi-sweet chocolate chips and caramel flavor that is baked and topped with a sprinkling of sea salt. To find out if the new cookie flavor will be available in your market you’ll have to contact your local Girl Scout troop. Girl Scout Cookie season officially starts today.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     