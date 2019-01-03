The 2019 Girl Scout Cookies Are Here With A Brand New Option

The Girl Scouts have revealed their 2019 cookie lineup. In addition to the classics you know and love (like Thin Mints, Samoas aka Caramel deLites, and Trefoils) a new one is being added to the mix – Caramel Chocolate Chip. The new cookie option is gluten free and is described as starting with a “melt-in-your-mouth batter” that has semi-sweet chocolate chips and caramel flavor that is baked and topped with a sprinkling of sea salt. To find out if the new cookie flavor will be available in your market you’ll have to contact your local Girl Scout troop. Girl Scout Cookie season officially starts today.