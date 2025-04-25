The Academy Of Country Music® Announces Lineup Of Events For The 60th Acm Awards Week In Frisco, Tx

ACM Country Kickoff Features Free Fan Festival with Live Music, Food Trucks, a Beer Garden, Exclusive Merch, and More at The Star in Days Leading Up to the ACM Awards

ACM Nominees Kassi Ashton, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Restless Road, and Tucker Wetmore, along with Josh Abbott Band, Maggie Antone, Drew Baldridge, William Beckmann, George Birge, and The Wilder Blue will take the stage at the ACM Country Kickoff

VIP Ticket On-Sale Begins Today on SeatGeek. Tickets for Tuesday are available HERE and tickets for Wednesday are available HERE

Jelly Roll & Friends at Billy Bob’s Returning to Forth Worth with Surprise Guests, Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives

Tickets available on Friday HERE

Limited Tickets for the 60th ACM Awards Available for Purchase HERE

Frisco, TX (April 24, 2025) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced today additional events for ACM Awards Week, in advance of the 60th ACM Awards, A Country Music celebration 60 years in the making, which is set for May 8 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. Returning for its third year and streaming live on Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the ACM Country Kickoff will feature two days of live performances from ACM Award-nominated artists and exciting, emerging talent on the outdoor Carhartt Stage. Fans attending the event will experience artist meet-and-greets, food trucks and partner activations beginning Tuesday, May 6, with limited VIP tickets available now for premium viewing in a reserved area with a bar; a special ACM Edition of Whiskey Jam at Sidecar Social in The Star District on Tuesday, May 6; Jelly Roll & Friends at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on Tuesday, May 6, raising money for ACM Lifting Lives with surprise guests; ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off at Topgolf The Colony on Wednesday, May 7; and the ACM Awards Official Afterparty.

These events are in addition to the previously announced Opry NextStage Live from Texas, taking place at the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano, TX on Wednesday, May 7, and “Play Something Country,” A 60th Anniversary Gala Honoring Brooks & Dunn and Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives taking place at Omni PGA Frisco on Wednesday, May 7.

Whiskey Jam x ACM

One of Nashville’s favorite weekly festival-style concerts is coming to Frisco to take over Sidecar Social at The Star for a free concert at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6. The show will be hosted by singer and comedian Danae Hays, and will include performances from Russell Dickerson, John Morgan, Wilder Blue, with more artists to be announced.

ACM Country Kickoff at The Star

The annual ACM Country Kickoff at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star returns for its third year. The free two-day festival will take over the plaza, allowing fans to get up close and personal with some of Country Music’s biggest stars and celebrate the ACM Awards’ return to Frisco, TX. Some of today’s most exciting, up-and-coming artists in Country Music will perform on the outdoor Carhartt Stage, including several ACM Award nominees. Performers include ACM Nominees Kassi Ashton, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Restless Road, and Tucker Wetmore, along with Josh Abbott Band, Maggie Antone, Drew Baldridge, William Beckmann, George Birge, and The Wilder Blue. The full lineup of performers and performance times will be announced prior to the event.

Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson of the Country Heat Weekly on Amazon Music will host the concert, and the events will livestream on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch from 8-10 p.m. CT. Fans on site will be treated to a beer garden and dance floor presented by Coors Light will be on hand. Boot Barn will be hosting a trucker hat giveaway and cowboy roping activation. In addition, food trucks, photo opportunities, ACM Awards show merchandise, and activations by a host of partners will be on-site, including ACM Lifting Lives, Ashley, Carhartt, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Happy Thursday, North Texas Ford Dealers, Fritos, Korbel, Lucas Oil, Western Son Vodka and Wrangler. The ACM Country Kickoff at The Star will be held from 5:00 – 11:00 p.m. CT on both Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7, with the festival footprint opening to the public at 4 p.m. A detailed performance schedule, as well as a map of the full festival footprint, will be released in the coming weeks.

Limited Country Kickoff tickets for the Lucas Oil VIP Area are available on SeatGeek. Each ticket includes access to a covered patio to the side of the stage with activations from The Duckhorn Portfolio, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, SeatGeek, and Western Son Vodka, plus there will be specialty cocktails from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Korbel, Licor 43, and Western Son Vodka. There will be dedicated bar service, two drink tickets, liquor tastings, and gift bags for the first 300 guests. Tickets for Tuesday are available HERE and tickets for Wednesday are available HERE.

Jelly Roll & Friends at Billy Bob’s

ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee, Jelly Roll, will be hosting his Jelly Roll & Friends concert at Billy Bob’s for the second year in a row, with 100% of ticket sales benefiting ACM Lifting Lives. Last year’s event included special surprise guests Noah Kahan, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Dasha, and others, and this year’s guests will remain a surprise. Proceeds from last year’s show went to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program, which provides housing and supportive services as part of its goal to eradicate veteran homelessness in the United States, and ACM Lifting Lives. Tickets for this year’s show are available this Friday HERE.

Opry NextStage Live from Texas

The Grand Ole Opry will host Opry NextStage Live from Texas on Wednesday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano, TX. The event, presented by Tecovas, returns for its third year as a marquee lead-up to the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by Jelly Roll and featuring performances from Opry NextStage class of 2019 alum Riley Green, as well as Opry NextStage Class of 2025 members Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts, Kashus Culpepper, Tigirlily Gold, and Tucker Wetmore. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

“Play Something Country,” A 60th Anniversary Gala Honoring Brooks & Dunn and Benefiting ACM Lifting Lives

The Academy of Country Music and ACM Lifting Lives are hosting an exclusive and intimate gala honoring the achievements of 25-time ACM Award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn. The gala will take place on Wednesday, May 7, the night before the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. The event will feature a cocktail hour presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, an elevated seated dinner, a curated silent auction, highlights from historic moments from the 60-year history of the Academy, the presentation of a special honor to Brooks & Dunn, and performances of Brooks & Dunn’s hits from Country Music’s top acts, including Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson. The evening will be hosted by TV and Radio personality Bobby Bones. The Pre-Show and Live Auction will be presented by Shawn Parr. Tables are available for purchase through tiers, with the starting price for 8 seats at $15,000 with premium options available. Proceeds will benefit ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable partner of the Academy of Country Music with a focus on mental health-based initiatives in the Country Music industry. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About the Academy of Country Music:

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the 60 years since into a leading association for the Country Music industry. Headquartered in Nashville, TN and boasting record-high membership of more than 5,000 worldwide, the Academy serves as a powerhouse advocate for Country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable partner ACM LIFTING LIVES, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid in times of need, with a focus on health initiatives. 2025 is a landmark year for the Academy with the 60th ACM Awards, hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, returning to the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas for a third consecutive year and streaming live for a global audience on Prime Video. The Academy also remains relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in Country Music, from the boardroom to the stage, and proudly presents ACM LEVel Up, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum for rising leaders, among other initiatives. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com or ACMLiftingLives.org.