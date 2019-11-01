The Aldean’s Halloween In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Jason Aldean and his family dressed like Game of Thrones characters for Halloween. He went as Jon Snow while his wife Brittany went as Daenerys Targaryen. His kids went as a dragon.

Russell Dickerson tells Nashville Lifestyles magazine that he’s learned a lot from being on the road with Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line. “I watch their shows as a football team watches game tape. I’m constantly taking notes on what the crowd reacts to or what they didn’t react to, what got them out of their seats, and what made them truly feel something. I am always trying to learn how to be the best entertainer I can be.”

Broadway World says Miranda Lambert surprised fans yesterday with an auction. She is selling 425 pieces of clothing, footwear, jewelry, and accessories to benefit her Mutt Nation Foundation. More information is available by searching the Mutt Nation on e-Bay.

Brad Paisley’s primetime special, ”Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special”, is going to air on December 3rd.On ABC. The show will feature appearances by Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, Chris Harrison, and Peyton Manning.

Matt Stell tells Entertainment Focus that he didn’t think much of his traditional sounding country music voice when he was young. “I always thought I could carry a tune, but always thought of myself as an athlete and a basketball player. I just try to be as authentic as I can when I’m singing. That’s my M.O. in writing as well too. It humbles me to think that I have a voice that people want to want to hear. It’s interesting.”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Rolling Stone magazine that he doesn’t care when people confuse his band with Brothers Osborne. “It still happens. I think people want to gravitate toward a person or a face. It didn’t use to be that way. Bands used to be a little bit bigger of a deal. But for the most part, people just know if they like the song or not and ultimately that’s all we care about.”

Luke Combs tells The Shotgun Seat that he didn’t mind writing awful songs when he was young. “I was not afraid to put myself out there before I think most people would tell you I was ready to be out there. When I was in college and I was writing – I mean, the songs I was writing were terrible, absolutely terrible, and I’m not afraid to say that at all – I would still put it out there and I was confident enough in myself as a singer to say, ‘Okay, well at least my friends will be into this.'”