The Alzheimer’s Association Unites With The Community To Discuss Global Health Concerns Related To Alzheimer’s And Other Dementias

Moderated by KXII’s News 12, Lauren Smith and supported by Community Partners Edward Jones and Paris Regional Medical Center, residents of Paris and surrounding cities can learn about local support resources and the global impact of Alzheimer’ disease and share community concerns at the January 9 Alzheimer’s Community Forum.

On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, the Alzheimer’s Association Dallas & Northeast Texas Chapter, will be hosting an Alzheimer’s Community Forum in Lamar County at Lewis Hall, Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas 75460 from 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Forum is a community meeting that gathers diverse audiences together to address the many facets and challenges in supporting those living with Alzheimer’s disease. It is a time to ask questions, discuss experiences and learn about supports available while identifying gaps left to address.

There are an estimated 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease today with nearly 25% living alone. It is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and the only disease among the top 10 causes of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is projected to reach nearly 14 million by 2050 unless something is done.

Lamar County alone has more than about 4,700 residents living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to rise to over 11,700 by 2050.

“The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is a way to connect with those who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias and truly understand how this public health issue is impacting the community. With this information we can work together to build support and partnerships to help,” said Debra Adams, Director of Community Relations at the Alzheimer’s Association, Dallas & Northeast Texas Chapter. “As we continue to provide care, support, education, and research to the residents in Lamar and surrounding Counties, it is important for us to meet individuals within the community and listen to their experiences related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum will accomplish this through an open discussion with residents and families impacted by the disease, healthcare experts and community leaders. “You can help raise awareness by sharing information about the event with anyone you know who lives or works in or around Lamar County,” continued Debra. This complimentary Forum has limited seating so registration is required calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or by going online at alz.org/dallasnetexas .”

WHAT: Alzheimer’s Community Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lewis Hall at Paris Medical Center

865 Deshong Drive

Paris, Texas 75460