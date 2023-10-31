The Aspen Institute Names Paris Junior College As A Top 150 U.S. Community Colleges Eligible For The 2025 Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute has named Paris Junior College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. It is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among two-year colleges. The institutions selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving student success and equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

“I am thrilled that Paris Junior College has been selected to apply for the Aspen Prize.,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “We have done much work over the last decade to improve student outcomes. Being selected to apply for the Aspen Prize is testimony to the outstanding work that has been done by college faculty and staff and the culture of student success that has permeated all we do.”

The Aspen Prize spotlights exemplary community colleges to drive attention to colleges achieving post-graduate success for all students. It is a central way Aspen researches highly effective student success strategies shared with the field. They have invited 150 eligible colleges to submit student success data and narratives about methods to achieve better and more equitable student outcomes as the next step in an intensive review process that culminates in the naming of the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2025. The eligible colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector. Located in urban, rural, and suburban areas across 30 states, these colleges serve as few as 169 students and as many as 49,619.

“The Aspen Prize is rooted first and foremost in assessing whether colleges are walking the walk,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “As community colleges face enrollment variations, enroll students with pandemic-related learning loss, and graduate students into a rapidly changing labor market, it is easy to lose track of what matters most. The best community colleges continue to focus on advancing the core mission: making sure as many students as possible graduate with credentials that lead to fulfilling careers and reflect the development of diverse talent that communities, states, and our nation need.”

While community colleges are an essential contributor to our nation’s success, student outcomes vary substantially among institutions. Aspen measures those variances using multiple data sources and honors colleges with outstanding achievement in six critical areas:

Teaching and learning

Certificate and degree completion

Transfer and bachelor’s attainment

Workforce success

Equitable access to the college

Equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds

“These 150 colleges have achieved high and improving levels of student success for all students, including those whom our institutions often fail,” Wyner said. “We’re excited to learn over the coming months how they achieved that success so we can share the most impressive practices with others in the field.”

In this first round, they base the eligibility for the Aspen Prize on publicly available data. Colleges must show substantial, improving, and equitable student outcomes in first-to-second-year retention, credentials awarded, and completion and transfer rates. Nationwide, they have invited about 15 percent of community colleges to apply, and 150 of just under 1,000 public two-year colleges assessed for Prize eligibility. You can access the complete list on the Prize homepage.

The following steps in the process include:

April 2024: Announcement of 25 semifinalists, selected based on assessments of extensive data and strategy documents by the Prize selection panel, a group of 16 experts in community colleges, higher education, and workforce training, and interviews with institutional leadership teams

June 2024: Announcement of 10 finalists, selected by the Prize selection panel

Fall 2024: Site visits to each of the ten finalists, during which the Aspen Institute and partners will collect additional information, including employment and earnings data and insights about promising practices

January 2025: Prize award decisions made by a distinguished, independent Prize jury at a full-day meeting

Spring 2025: Announcement of the Aspen Prize winner and celebration of the ten finalists in Washington, D.C.

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit

https://highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize/.

The Aspen Prize is generously funded by Ascendium, the Joyce Foundation, JPMorgan, and the Kresge Foundation.

Previous winners are:

2023: Amarillo College (TX) and Imperial Valley College (CA)

2021: San Antonio College (TX)

2019: Indian River State College (FL) and Miami Dade College (FL)

2017: Lake Area Technical Institute (SD)

2015: Santa Fe College (FL)

2013: Santa Barbara City College (CA) and Walla Walla Community College (WA)

2011: Valencia College (FL)

Note: Colleges that have won the Aspen Prize are not eligible to apply in subsequent years

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program supports colleges and universities in their quest to achieve a higher standard of excellence, delivering credentials that unlock life-changing careers and strengthen our economy, society, and democracy. We know it takes visionary college leaders to lead scaled, sustainable reforms, and we make it our mission to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and research-backed tools to inspire change, shift practice, and advance the capacity of colleges to deliver excellent and equitable student outcomes. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most critical challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. Learn more at aspeninstitute.org.

