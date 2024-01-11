ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
The City of Paris Set To Transition To Privatized Trash  Service On February 5. 

 

 

PARIS, TEXAS – Privatized trash service for residential customers in the City of Paris  begins Monday, Feb. 5, when disposal company CARDS Holdings begins service in the  city. 

CARDS will pick up trash from each residential customer in the city once per week  using 96-gallon poly carts on one of five routes in the city, Monday through Friday. 

Residents can use an interactive map to determine their trash day, read additional  information, and find answers to frequently asked questions on  

www.ParisTexas.gov/TrashPickup. 

Carts will be delivered to each residence by third-party company WasteRec during the  week of January 22. Carts should not be used before the week of February 5.  

WasteRec uses box trucks and pickup trucks with flatbed trailers for cart delivery. All  vehicles used for distribution will have the WasteRec name on the sides, and their  employees wear brightly colored, high-visibility vests.  

The initial cart distribution is limited to one cart per household. Additional carts will be  available after the initial distribution for $7.00 per cart per month. Anyone wishing to  receive a second cart at a later date should contact the City of Paris Water Billing office. 

The City of Paris will continue to bill for residential trash service as part of monthly water  bills. The rate for basic trash service will be $18.08 per month, an increase of $1.49  compared to the current $16.59 rate that has not been adjusted in over ten years.  

The $18.08 charge includes CARDS’ fee of $10.29 per customer for pick-up and  delivery of trash to the landfill. Six dollars pays landfill and administration costs,  including bill administration, liaison duties between the city and CARDS, and ongoing  monitoring costs related to closing the city-owned landfill on Stillhouse Road several  decades ago. Eleven percent, or $1.79, covers a city street usage fee, which is also  charged to all commercial solid waste providers in the city and is used for street  maintenance.

In September, CARDS will become the exclusive provider of commercial solid waste  disposal in the city. Until then, businesses and other non-residential customers can  continue to use a currently approved commercial solid waste disposal company. 

The contract between the city and CARDS does not affect solid waste disposal services  for industrial clients, taxing entities like school districts, or roll-off dumpster services. 

