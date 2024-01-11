The City of Paris Set To Transition To Privatized Trash Service On February 5.

PARIS, TEXAS – Privatized trash service for residential customers in the City of Paris begins Monday, Feb. 5, when disposal company CARDS Holdings begins service in the city.

CARDS will pick up trash from each residential customer in the city once per week using 96-gallon poly carts on one of five routes in the city, Monday through Friday.

Residents can use an interactive map to determine their trash day, read additional information, and find answers to frequently asked questions on

www.ParisTexas.gov/TrashPickup.

Carts will be delivered to each residence by third-party company WasteRec during the week of January 22. Carts should not be used before the week of February 5.

WasteRec uses box trucks and pickup trucks with flatbed trailers for cart delivery. All vehicles used for distribution will have the WasteRec name on the sides, and their employees wear brightly colored, high-visibility vests.

The initial cart distribution is limited to one cart per household. Additional carts will be available after the initial distribution for $7.00 per cart per month. Anyone wishing to receive a second cart at a later date should contact the City of Paris Water Billing office.

The City of Paris will continue to bill for residential trash service as part of monthly water bills. The rate for basic trash service will be $18.08 per month, an increase of $1.49 compared to the current $16.59 rate that has not been adjusted in over ten years.

The $18.08 charge includes CARDS’ fee of $10.29 per customer for pick-up and delivery of trash to the landfill. Six dollars pays landfill and administration costs, including bill administration, liaison duties between the city and CARDS, and ongoing monitoring costs related to closing the city-owned landfill on Stillhouse Road several decades ago. Eleven percent, or $1.79, covers a city street usage fee, which is also charged to all commercial solid waste providers in the city and is used for street maintenance.

In September, CARDS will become the exclusive provider of commercial solid waste disposal in the city. Until then, businesses and other non-residential customers can continue to use a currently approved commercial solid waste disposal company.

The contract between the city and CARDS does not affect solid waste disposal services for industrial clients, taxing entities like school districts, or roll-off dumpster services.