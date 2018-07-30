The Dierks Bentley Ice Bath In Today’s Nashville Insider

The Globe claims Gwen Stefani allegedly wants Blake Shelton to take better care of himself. A source tells the magazine; ”Gwen says he could solve his health issues by changing a few things, like wearing protective earplugs, eating better, stretching, and doing some light exercise. She would love to have a child or two with him as soon as possible, and the last thing she wants is a deaf, crippled dad to deal with as well as a newborn.”

Morgan Evans, who performed ”Kiss Somebody” on ”The Bachelorette”, tells Billboard magazine that he only watches the show with his wife, Kelsea Ballerini.“I’m not going to go home tonight by myself and watch it, but next time she’s at home insisting on it, maybe I’ll be a little less resistant. I’ve seen people on social media reaching outgoing, “Who is this guy? I love this song’. Bachelorette and Bachelor fans, they’re their own breed. Just like country music fans — they’re super loyal and super passionate. I know them well, I’m married to one.”

Kenny Chesney recalls the time he stole a police horse. He tells NPR, “I actually did get on a horse, but I didn’t know it was a police horse. It didn’t have anything on it saying it was a police horse. It was a big deal at the time, but it’s funny to look back on it now. It wasn’t funny at the time.”

Thomas Rhett tells Rolling Stone magazine that he wants to stay one step ahead of his competition. “I watch everybody. I’m constantly looking at, What’s Kelsea Ballerini’s set look like? What are these new artists like Devin Dawson and Brett Young what are they doing to be different to set themselves apart? Then you’re looking at the superstars, like, Luke’s doing stadiums now. How is he taking it to the next level?”

LeAnn Rimes is going to star in a Hallmark movie called “It’s Christmas Eve.” She’ll play a woman trying to raise money for her former school’s music program.

CBS claims Tim McGraw performed a fundraising concert on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota over the weekend. He raised $200,000 for Folds of Honor and Helping Paws. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to families of military personnel, who have been killed or disabled. Helping Paws offers assistance dogs to veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dierks Bentley is using an ice bath like NFL players to stay fresh on tour. He says. “I recently got into plunge baths, ice baths. Because, on the road, why not? I also brought a friend out on the road, and he’s a really positive person who gets you fired up, and he brought a device: If an iPhone has a charger, this device is like a body charger. I don’t know how much it’s actually true, but we’ve all felt pretty good out there.”