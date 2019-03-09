The Doo Wop Project will perform at the Whatley Center for the Arts at Northeast Texas Community College on Friday (Mar 29) at 7:30 p.m. Their show begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.

In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith.

“These guys are phenomenally talented, and it is a pleasure to hear them harmonize your favorite songs. If you love doo-wop music or just quality singing in general, you definitely don’t want to miss this show,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate – and in some cases entirely reimagine – the most excellent music in American pop and rock history.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and are included in season ticket packages. The show is sponsored by Kaye and J.T. Brison. Tickets are available online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181. Please note that the box office will be closed March 11-15 for spring break, but ticket orders can be made online anytime.