The DPS Reports Two Fatal Accidents

At 11:49 Sunday night, there was a fatal crash on IH-20, westbound at the SH-31 exit ramp, in Gregg County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2004 Lincoln Navigator was traveling westbound on IH-20 and attempted to exit the roadway at the SH-31 left exit. The driver failed to negotiate the exit and ran off the exit ramp to the left and overturned several times. Judge Bryan pronounced the unrestrained driver who was ejected at the scene by Judge Bryan. The crash remains under investigation. When the DPS notifies the next of kin, they will release the driver’s identification.

At 5:50 Sunday morning, there was a fatal crash on SH-322, approximately 4.9 miles south of Lakeport in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer, Jose Antonio Escamilla-Rodriguez, 31, of Longview, was traveling north on SH-322 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and went into a ditch where it then struck a culvert and overturned. Judge Enloe pronounced the driver at the scene.