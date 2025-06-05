The Dragon’s Baseball And Softball Teams Had A Great Year

Paris Junior College Baseball Shines with All-Conference and All-Region Honors Following Strong 2024–25 Season

Paris, Texas — Paris Junior College (PJC) is proud to announce that eight members of the Dragons Baseball team have earned All-Conference honors, with five also receiving All-Region recognition, following a standout 2024–25 season. Leading the accolades, sophomore infielder Dylan Schlotterback was named both the Region XIV North Conference Player of the Year and the Region XIV Player of the Year, highlighting his exceptional performance throughout the season.

The Dragons concluded the season with an overall record of 36–22 and a conference record of 16-14. Offensively, the team posted a .315 batting average, a .414 on-base percentage, and a .475 slugging percentage, scoring a total of 419 runs and hitting 38 home runs over 58 games. All-Conference Selections:

Region XIV North Player of the Year: Dylan Schlotterback

First Team Shortstop: Cam Pruitt

First Team Outfield: Austin Marlin

First Team Relief Pitcher: Gavyn Schlotterback

Second Team Pitcher: Topher McDaniel

Second Team Pitcher: Wes Johnston

Honorable Mention First Base: Gavyn Schlotterback

Honorable Mention Pitcher: Parker Bowman. All-Region Selections:

Region XIV Player of the Year: Dylan Schlotterback

First Team Designated Hitter: Gavyn Schlotterback

Second Team Shortstop: Cam Pruitt

Second Team Outfield: Austin Marlin

Second Team Pitcher: Wes Johnston

“This group of student-athletes has demonstrated exceptional talent and work ethic,” said Head Coach Clay Cox. “Their recognition in one of the toughest regions in the country is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft.” The Dragons’ achievements this season reflect the team’s commitment to excellence and set a strong foundation for future success. For more information on PJC Dragons Baseball, visit pjcathletics.com.

El béisbol de Paris Junior College brilla con honores de todas las conferencias y regiones luego de una sólida temporada 2024-25

Paris, Texas – Paris Junior College (PJC) se enorgullece de anunciar que ocho miembros del equipo de béisbol Dragons han obtenido honores All-Conference, y cinco también han recibido el reconocimiento All-Region, luego de una destacada temporada 2024-25. Liderando los elogios, el jugador de cuadro de segundo año Dylan Schlotterback fue nombrado Jugador del Año de la Conferencia Norte de la Región XIV y Jugador del Año de la Región XIV, destacando su excepcional desempeño durante toda la temporada.

Los Dragons concluyeron la temporada con un récord general de 36-22 y un récord de conferencia de 16-14. Ofensivamente, el equipo registró un promedio de bateo de .315, un porcentaje de embasarse de .414 y un porcentaje de slugging de .475, anotando un total de 419 carreras y conectando 38 jonrones en 58 juegos. Selecciones de todas las conferencias:

Jugador del Año de la Región XIV Norte: Dylan Schlotterback

Campocorto del primer equipo: Cam Pruitt

Primer Equipo de los Jardines: Austin Marlin

Lanzador relevista del primer equipo: Gavyn Schlotterback

Lanzador del Segundo Equipo: Topher McDaniel

Lanzador del Segundo Equipo: Wes Johnston

Mención Honorífica Primera Base: Gavyn Schlotterback

Mención Honorífica Lanzador: Parker Bowman. Selecciones para todas las regiones:

Jugador del Año de la Región XIV: Dylan Schlotterback

Primer Equipo de Bateador Designado: Gavyn Schlotterback

Campocorto del segundo equipo: Cam Pruitt

Segundo Equipo de los Jardines: Austin Marlin

Lanzador del Segundo Equipo: Wes Johnston

“Este grupo de estudiantes-atletas ha demostrado un talento y una ética de trabajo excepcionales”, dijo el entrenador en jefe Clay Cox. “Su reconocimiento en una de las regiones más duras del país es un testimonio de su arduo trabajo y dedicación a su oficio”. Los logros de los Dragons esta temporada reflejan el compromiso del equipo con la excelencia y establecen una base sólida para el éxito futuro. Para obtener más información sobre PJC Dragons Baseball, visite pjcathletics.com.

PJC Softball Caps Historic Season with All-American Honors and National Recognition

Paris, Texas — The Paris Junior College (PJC) Lady Dragons Softball team wrapped up a season for the history books with a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament and a cascade of national accolades, including five NFCA All-American selections and multiple honors for star catcher Gabriela Sosa.

This powerhouse squad not only claimed the Region XIV Championship and set program records but also made its mark on the national stage.

All-American Honors:

NJCAA First Team All-American

Gabriela Sosa – Catcher

NFCA All-Americans

First Team:

Gabriela Sosa – Catcher

Sofia Hollingsworth – Second Base

Jessica Battiste – Third Base

Second Team:

Christi McGuire – Outfield

Hadison Fults – Utility/Pitcher

NFCA Catcher of the Year:

Gabriela Sosa

Season Highlights:

National Tournament Appearance: Advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament, showcasing PJC’s talent on the national level.

Record-Breaking Wins: Finished the season 50–11 — the most wins in program history.

Offensive Dominance: Led the nation with 106 home runs and ranked 4th in the country with 497 RBIs.

Academic Excellence: Posted a 3.95 team GPA, the highest ever for PJC Softball.

Historic Individual Season: Gabriela Sosa became the NJCAA all-time home run leader (41), was named Region XIV and Conference Player of the Year, crowned PJC Homecoming Queen, and earned both NJCAA and NFCA First Team All-American honors, along with the title of NFCA Catcher of the Year.

Well-Rounded Recognition: 21 players were honored as NFCA Scholar-Athletes.

Staff Recognition: Coaching staff named NFCA Midwest Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.

“These young women have put in the work day in and day out, and it’s an incredible feeling to see that dedication recognized at the highest levels,” said Head Coach Shelby Shelton. “Making it to the national tournament, setting program records, and producing five All-Americans — it’s a season we’ll never forget.”

For more on the Lady Dragons’ historic season, visit pjcathletics.com.

El Softbol de PJC Corona una Temporada Histórica con Honores All-American y Reconocimiento Nacional

Paris, Texas – El equipo de Softbol Lady Dragons de Paris Junior College (PJC) concluyó una temporada para los libros de historia con un viaje al Torneo Nacional de la NJCAA y una cascada de reconocimientos nacionales, incluyendo cinco selecciones All-American de la NFCA y múltiples honores para la receptora estrella Gabriela Sosa.

Este poderoso equipo no solo se adjudicó el Campeonato de la Región XIV y estableció récords en el programa, sino que también dejó su huella en el escenario nacional.

Honores All-American:

Primer Equipo All-American de la NJCAA

Gabriela Sosa – Receptora

Todos los Americanos de la NFCA

Primer Equipo:

Gabriela Sosa – Receptora

Sofia Hollingsworth – Segunda Base

Jessica Battiste – Tercera Base

Segundo Equipo:

Christi McGuire – Jardinero

Hadison Fults – Utility/Lanzador

Receptor del Año de la NFCA:

Gabriela Sosa

Lo más destacado de la temporada:

Aparición en el Torneo Nacional: Avanzó al Torneo Nacional de la NJCAA, mostrando el talento de PJC a nivel nacional.

Récord de victorias: Terminó la temporada 50-11, la mayor cantidad de victorias en la historia del programa.

Dominio ofensivo: Lideró la nación con 106 jonrones y ocupó el 4º lugar en el país con 497 carreras impulsadas.

Excelencia Académica: Registró un GPA de equipo de 3.95, el más alto para PJC Softbol.

Temporada individual histórica: Gabriela Sosa se convirtió en la líder de jonrones de todos los tiempos de la NJCAA (41), fue nombrada Jugadora del Año de la Región XIV y de la Conferencia, coronada Reina del Regreso a Casa del PJC y obtuvo los honores del Primer Equipo All-American de la NJCAA y la NFCA, junto con el título de Receptora del Año de la NFCA.

Reconocimiento completo: 21 jugadores fueron honrados como Atletas Académicos de la NFCA.

Reconocimiento al personal: El cuerpo técnico fue nombrado Personal Técnico Regional del Año de la NFCA Midwest.

“Estas jóvenes mujeres han trabajado día tras día, y es una sensación increíble ver esa dedicación reconocida en los niveles más altos”, dijo la entrenadora en jefe Shelby Shelton. “Llegar al torneo nacional, establecer récords del programa y producir cinco All-Americans, es una temporada que nunca olvidaremos”.

Para obtener más información sobre la temporada histórica de las Lady Dragons, visite pjcathletics.com.