The Eagles Land New Softball Coach

NTCC Names New Head Softball Coach

Northeast Texas Community College has named Haley Colwell as the new leader for the Eagle Softball program. Haley Colwell joins the talented staff at Northeast as the new Head Softball coach.

Colwell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a player and coach. Recently, she served as the first head softball coach in program history at West Plains High School in Amarillo.

Additionally, she was a Brand Ambassador for the Texas High School Coaches Association and is very involved in the ROCK (Rare, Outstanding, Compelled and Knowledgeable) Mentorship program. They designed the program to connect a younger generation of coaches to veteran coaches to gain advice, encouragement, and insights into their career aspirations and to help them grow in their desired coaching fields.

Before West Plains, Colwell began her coaching journey as an assistant volleyball coach and head softball coach at Tioga ISD. While there, she helped the Lady Bulldogs win the Class 1A volleyball state championship while leading the softball team to a district title. Tioga made the postseason within the first year of the program’s existence under Colwell’s leadership.

From there, she moved to Whitesboro High School, where the Lady Cats improved each season under her guidance, including a 2020-21 District 10-3A title. After four years, she departed for El Campo High to take the position of Head Softball Coach and Strength / Conditioning Coordinator. Colwell led the Ladybirds to the regional semifinal round and a District 24-4A title in her first season. It was the first regional title for El Campo in 22 years.

In high school, the multi-sport athlete was named All-State shortstop for the S&S Lady Rams as a sophomore in 2008, leading her team to the Class 2A state semifinals and was named District MVP her senior season as well as All-Texomaland Honors all four years of her high school career. Later, she began her collegiate career at the JUCO level with North Central Texas College.

After two seasons playing in the right field, Colwell took her talents to NCAA Division II Texas Woman’s University. Colwell helped lead the Pioneers to a Lone Star Conference Championship and a trip to the DII Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history. She still owns the Texas Women’s record for most RBI (8) and grand slams (2) in a game. Upon coaching changes, Colwell finished her playing career at Division I Texas A&M-Commerce. She received her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Texas Woman’s University and her Master of Science in Athletic Administration.

Outside of coaching, Haley is also highly involved in the ABCA, THSCA, and NHSSCA, where she dedicates herself to growing the game and inspiring the next generation of women.

“Coaching softball at the collegiate level has always been a dream of mine – an opportunity I could not turn down. The high volume of talent we have coming in at NTCC is going to make for a competitive season of development. Not only am I looking forward to being a part of a community that values our sport and the girls that play it, but also working with the exceptional leadership Northeast has on campus.”

Colwell is excited to be in East Texas. She enjoys strength training, reading, and adventuring with her mini Australian shepherd, Ozzie.

“With Brave Wings – WE FLY”