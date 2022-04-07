The Great Contactless Egg Hunt 2022

Urgent Care services provider, HealthCARE Express is excited to host its second annual citywide hunt called The Great Contactless Easter Egg Hunt.

“We’re very proud to be able to host The Great Contactless Easter Egg Hunt again this year,” said Dr. Tim Reynolds owner of Healthcare Express. “We received so much positive feedback last year from the communities we serve, we couldn’t wait to bring it back!”

Those interested in participating only need a smartphone and transportation to join the fun. From March 18th thought April 17th, special eggs with scannable QR codes have been hidden in family friendly businesses and public spaces throughout the Paris area.

When eggs are found there is no need to touch them! Simply scan the QR code on the egg with a smartphone and keep track of the secret password that appears. Enter the codes collected by visiting the healthcare express website at: https://www.gohce.com/easter-egg-hunt/

For clues, egg hunters can follow Healthcare Express’ Facebook Event Page. Participants receive one Grand Prize entry for every password collected. The more eggs found, the more chances there are to win! Thanks to our sponsors, this year our grand prize basket is valued at $900!

The deadline to enter is midnight, on April 17th. The winner will be randomly selected on Monday, April 18th and announced on Healthcare Express’ facebook page.

For more information, please contact:

Ashley Dotson

Ashley.Dotson@goHCE.com

https://www.gohce.com/easter-egg-hunt/