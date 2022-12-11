The Heisman Trophy Goes To

The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, from left, stand for a photo with the trophy before attending the award ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams quickly received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).