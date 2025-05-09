The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation talks Mental Health with Dr. Mary Leshe

Sulphur Springs, Texas – In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation sat down with Dr. Mary Leshe to discuss stereotypes and truths regarding mental health.

Dr. Leshe started her practice, Heritage Counseling Center, in 1998 and will be celebrating 27 years of service on the 31st of this month.

The first stigma Dr. Leshe wanted to address was the belief that mental health should be viewed differently than physical health. “Mental healthcare is just like any other kind of healthcare. The brain is an organ that needs upkeep, training, and attention, just like any other part of the body may need at times.”

Mental health is intertwined with physical health. “90-95% of serotonin, the happiness hormone, is produced by the gut”, explained Dr. Leshe, “if your gut is unbalanced, your emotions will likely be also.”

Dr. Leshe gave her own definition of mental health: “It’s a state of wellbeing showing how others are able to deal with stressors and challenges in a positive way – mentally, emotionally, and physically.”

She continued, “When these three aspects of health are maintained, it is easier to recover when bad things happen like sickness or hardship.”

There are many approaches to overcoming feelings of fear, anxiety, depression, and other emotions that can impact mood and decision making. Journaling, breathwork, and grounding come highly recommended by Dr. Leshe.

“Journaling is bar none [the best] for self-expression. Recording life events helps bring to the surface how they made you feel,” Dr. Leshe remarked. As for breathwork, Dr. Leshe instructed: “Breathe in through the nose and hold it for 4-6 seconds while thinking about things that make you happy. Breathe out through the mouth and repeat until the hard feelings have passed.”

Breathwork is a form of grounding for mental health, but grounding looks different for everyone. For some, it means going to a safe place, doing a calming activity like coloring, or even focusing on the feeling of both feet on the ground – all for the purpose of reconnecting with the present moment.

Social media is a big stressor that takes the mind off the present. It gives the illusion of connection, encourages self-comparison, and can induce anxiety. Dr. Leshe elaborated, “Nature is healing. Even just sitting outside, away from social media, is good for your state of mind.”

Another habit of vital importance Dr. Leshe described was staying involved with the community. Isolation breeds feelings of depression, insecurity, and loneliness. “Being around other people helps you think about more than yourself. It helps you feel like you belong,” she explained.

When Dr. Leshe was asked what she would share if she could share just one thing with the world, she replied one word: gratitude. “Gratitude is the single greatest power to change your life. If you can find just three things to be grateful for at the start and end of your day, you will feel more positive – you will even sleep better.”

If you find yourself in need of support or guidance, please reach out to a professional for help. In the words of Dr. Leshe, “It’s the strong people that realize they need a little help, and they reach out. They are the ones who will take advice.”

The Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving Hopkins County since 1997. The goal of the Foundation is to increase healthcare opportunities for Hopkins County residents. For more information, reach out to the Foundation at (903) 348-4799 or [email protected].

Photo: Mental health is healthcare! The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation sat down with Dr. Mary Leshe of Heritage Counseling Center to talk about Mental Health Awareness Month. Follow the Foundation on Facebook and Instagram for more pearls of wisdom regarding mental health and to stay up to date with all the Foundation has to offer.