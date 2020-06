For the seventh time in 8 days, Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients. Texas health officials now report 2,326 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 and there are 1,254 new cases. Health officials say that’s the most new cases reported on a Monday, which is the lowest day of the week for new virus cases. Oklahoma reported 186 new COVID 19 cases, for a total of 8,417 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths reported on Monday.