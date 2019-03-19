The Houston Hero in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Tim McGraw is going to play a free, outdoor concert in Nashville on Friday, April 26th. It will take place during the NFL Draft.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton always watches Gwen Stefani’s shows from the backstage area. A source tells the website, “Gwen Stefani gets too nervous when performing for Blake Shelton, so every time she performs, he stays backstage. It’s funny because Gwen is so outgoing, too! You never see him in the crowd. Blake is really the only one that makes Gwen get like that and Blake thinks it’s so cute and sweet so he’s happy to just watch her backstage when she has shows. He also knows if he’s in the crowd, it makes it more about him then her, and he doesn’t want her to feel that way.”

Riley Green tells Digital Journal that he records his songs on his iPhone.“Technology has made things a lot easier. I would literally write a song and I would record myself playing it on my iPhone, and I would put it out and see if my fans liked it. That’s how I decided if I would record it.”

Carrie Underwood tells Parents magazine that her son, Isaiah, resembles her husband. “I feel like he’s starting to look more and more like Mike. Sometimes I see his facial expressions and I’ll be like, ‘That’s your dad.’ He’s just so sweet and happy.”

Jake Owen tells The Florida-Times Union Newspaper that he uses golf as a means to relax. ““Golf is four hours in the sun, away from everything. It’s as solitary as you can get. Just you against the course.”

Click2Houston claims Matthew Harwell, of Houston, Texas, is being hailed as a hero for carrying an elderly woman up a flight of stairs at the Houston Rodeo. The woman was there to see Brad Paisley perform. She was having trouble walking so Matthew picked her up and carried her to her seat.