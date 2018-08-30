The Incredibles to use superpowers for Library Card Sign-up Month

The Sulphur Springs Public Library proudly announces the Incredibles are joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to encourage the public to obtain a free library card as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-up Month this September. The Incredibles will use their superpowers to remind families, students and people of all ages that signing up for a library card is a great step toward a truly super lifestyle.

Providing free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs, educational apps, and technology workshops, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available. Library Card Sign-up Month is a time to highlight the supportive role libraries and librarians play in transforming lives and communities through education. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to utilize libraries as a source of lifelong learning.

“Incredibles 2” is in theaters on June 15. Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together. This past May, the new picture book “Incredibles 2: Sweet Dreams: Jack-Jack” was released. It follows the youngest member of the Incredibles – Jack-Jack – as he makes mischief.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

You can reach your local public library at Sulphur Springs Public Library, 611 Davis Street North, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482, 903-885-4926, www.sslibrary.org