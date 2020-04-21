The Judge Says Play Ball

Judge Scott Lee

Monday, Franklin County’s Judge Scott Lee, stated on Franklin County Youth Baseball Softball Association’s Facebook that he had made a decision. Starting Friday, May 1, he is opening up the local ballfield to begin practices. There will not be an opening ceremony. On Monday, May 11, games will start. Mt Vernon’s Judge Lee added, “It is time we begin living life again and this is one thing the Governor did not rule on. He did say golf courses could stay open because they were a park, and ball fields are parks.” The announcement drew twenty comments. Most of the comments came with concerns.