The KOYN Athlete of the Week: North Lamar’s Jaycie Proctor

“Jaycie is our key player defensively. She can get to balls that no one else can. She has such a spark about her and her competitive attitude makes her teammates around her better.” – North Lamar Head Volleyball Coach Sara Beth Upchurch

Imagine a coach saying that about you. Now imagine a coach saying it about you in a sport that may not even be your best sport. This is the case for this week’s athlete of the week, Jaycie Proctor.

Proctor, a junior at North Lamar, has been playing volleyball for the past six years. But it’s soccer that has her heart. After all, Jaycie has been kicking the soccer ball around for the past 13 years.

“[After High School] I want to further my soccer career and play at college,” Proctor said. “After that I would like to go to medical school to become a dermatologist.”

Before that, though, she has a volleyball season to finish. Jaycie has asserted herself as one of the key components on a really good North Lamar team.

“I really love the chemistry of the team,” she said about her volleyball team. “We always play each other on the court.”

Perhaps its the next line, though that summarizes her and this Pantherettes team.

“It’s just a great family atmosphere.”