The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Commits $3 Million to Help Combat Food Insecurity During Pandemic

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (the “Foundation”) announced Monday a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our most urgent mission is to be here for our customers when they need us most, and our store, warehouse, distribution, food production and office associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs. “We’re also mindful that the coronavirus pandemic may result in more of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time – and we want to help. That is why The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is directing $3 million, its largest commitment to date, to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities across the country.”

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s$3 million commitment will be equally distributed between the Foundation’s nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. The funding will not only support local food banks nationwide, but also fund initiatives that ensure children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.

“We appreciate The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s support of Feeding America’s newly established COVID-19 Response Fund,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Kroger’s support enables food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of our communities during this difficult time.”

“Nearly 22 million children rely on the meals they receive at school,” said Tom Nelson, president and CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “In partnership with The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, No Kid Hungry is actively funding emergency grants to food banks and nonprofit groups in the hardest-hit communities, helping families know how to find meals while schools are closed and ensuring every child has access to three meals a day.”

Kroger and its affiliates also continue to donate food and funds to local food banks and hunger-relief efforts.

The Kroger Family of Companies is making it easy for customers to support The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s mission to create communities free of hunger and waste by choosing to roundup their purchases to the nearest dollar at every self-checkout lane in America or donate at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.

Kroger and its affiliates are also encouraging direct giving to local hunger-relief organizations.

About The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (the “Foundation”) is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2018. The Foundation was formed to support initiatives that create communities free of hunger and waste.