The Latest NCAA Playoff Rankings Plus Astros Accused Of Cheating In Today’s Sports Update

The College Football Playoff ranking was released last night and there is some very interesting movement. LSU is No. 1, Ohio State is No.2, Clemson is NP. 3, Georgia is 4th, Alabama 5th, Oregon is 6th, Utah 7th, Minnesota is 8th, Penn State is 9th and Oklahoma is No. 10. Baylor is No. 13 and Texas is 19th.

Running back Saquon Barkley isn’t 100 percent. He’s still not going to accept being shut down with the New York Giants at 2-8 and the need to eventually focus on the future. It has been suggested that Barkley be shut down for the rest of the year. “The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me,” Barkley said. “I do not agree with it. It won’t happen. I’m going to keep going until I can’t go no (sic) more. That’s the player I am and I’m going to do it for my teammates.”

NFL clubs were informed Tuesday that a private workout will be held for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. The session will include on-field work and an interview. All teams are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to them. Several clubs have inquired about Kaepernick’s current football readiness, and both the quarterback and his representatives have frequently expressed his desire to return to the league.

Veteran linebacker Preston Brown has been cut by the Bengals, the team announced Tuesday. Brown, who was waived two days after he was replaced by rookie Germaine Pratt in the starting lineup, had started Cincinnati’s first eight games before coming off the bench during Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. The Bengals had signed Brown to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in March that included $4.8 million guaranteed and made him the highest-paid linebacker on the team’s roster.

A bombshell report from The Athletic: The World Series champion 2017 Houston Astros stole signs via electronic means that season. They did it by use of a camera in center field at Minute Maid Park. Multiple people who worked for the team that season, including a current A’s pitcher, confirmed the existence of the sign-stealing to The Athletic. MLB is already examining the Astros front office in response to the Brandon Taubman affair just prior to the World Series. The Astros declined to comment.

This Week’s Playoff Football Schedule

Pittsburg vs. Sunnyvale Thursday 7:00 pm at Emory Rains on STAR Country 96.9, Hughes Springs vs. Gladewater at Pine Tree Friday 7:30 pm on STAR Country 96.9, Daingerfield vs. Anderson Shiro Friday at 7:30 pm at Kaufman on KLAKE 97.7, Paris vs. Alvarado 7:30 pm Friday Ron Poe Stadium McKinney on 101.9 KBUS, Honey Grove vs. Trenton Friday in Denison at 7:00 pm on MIX 107..7, Paul Pewitt vs. Corrigan-Camden Friday 7:30 pm at Corrigan-Camden, Winnsboro vs. Hooks Friday at 7:30 pm at Pittsburg, and Mt Vernon vs. Sabine Saturday at 1:00 pm at Sulphur Springs on KLAKE 97.7.