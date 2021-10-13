The Medical Community Mourns The Loss Of Dr. Trimble

Dr. Ted Trimble

Like others in Northeast Texas, Titus Regional Medical Center are mourning the loss of Dr. Ted Trimble. A crash killed Dr. Trimble last Thursday east of Pittsburg. Dr. Trimble was currently serving the Morris County community through the Family Care Center Daingerfield location. He began practicing as a board-certified family practice physician after graduating from the Oral Roberts University School of Medicine and joined his father’s practice in Wylie in 1998. Dr. Trimble later joined the East Texas Medical Center (ETMC) in Pittsburg and served as Hospitalist. In 2011, he moved to Linden to work for Good Shepherd Medical Associates before joining the TRMC Family in 2018. His wife, Gretchen, and their children survive Dr. Trimble. Dr. Ted Trimble was 67.