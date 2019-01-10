Booking.com is honoring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences with a 2018 Guest Review Award. For the seventh annual edition of the awards, 759,845 properties in total across 219 countries and territories are being given an award, with the top countries receiving the most awards being Italy (106,513), Spain (46,646), France (45,286), Germany (36,042), United States (35,626), Croatia (34,027), United Kingdom (31,206), Russian Federation (26,729), Poland (26,572), and Brazil (24,477). Based on the share of properties receiving an award in 2018, for the first time ever Booking.com reveals the most welcoming places on Earth according to customer reviews.

The most welcoming countries are:

Austria Czech Republic Poland New Zealand Taiwan Romania Hungary Ireland Serbia Greece

The most welcoming destinations are:

Goreme (Turkey) Slunj (Croatia) Eluanbi (Taiwan) Niagara on the Lake (Canada) Lake Tekapo (New Zealand) Bendigo (Australia) Newport (United States) Nozawa Onsen (Japan) Fernando de Noronha (Brazil) El Chalten (Argentina)

The Most Welcoming Cities In The U.S. Are: