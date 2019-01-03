The Newly Named Best Overall Diet

If you’ve been following the Mediterranean diet, good news – for the second consecutive year, the Mediterranean Diet ranks as the No. 1 Best Diet Overall. The DASH Diet, which previously held the No. 1 spot for 8 consecutive rankings and tied with the Mediterranean Diet in 2018, has been bumped to the No. 2 spot for the first time. The rankings were announced yesterday by US News and World Report. The analysis of 41 eating plans also gave the Mediterranean diet the top spot in several subcategories: best diet for healthy eating, best plant-based diet, the best diet for diabetes and the easiest diet to follow. Various studies have shown the diet can reduce the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression, and breast cancer. The diet features simple, plant-based cooking with a few nuts and a heavy emphasis on extra virgin olive oil.

Best Diets Overall: Mediterranean Diet

Best Weight-Loss Diets: WW (Weight Watchers) Diet

Best Commercial Diet Plans: WW (Weight Watchers) Diet

Best Diabetes Diets: Mediterranean Diet

Best Diets for Healthy Eating: Mediterranean Diet

Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets: HMR Program

Best Heart-Healthy Diets: Mediterranean Diet & Ornish Diet (tie)

Best Plant-Based Diets: Mediterranean Diet

Easiest Diets to Follow: Mediterranean Diet