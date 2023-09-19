The Oak Ridge Boys Historic American Made: Farewell Tour to Include Stop in Powderly

The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, & Richard Sterban

“Rooted in gospel…Positive in perspective…Bringing joy…Bringing excitement…And, whether singing songs of faith, love songs, or the national anthem at hundreds of sporting events or the giddy-ups that precede the oom papas and the mow-mows….Bringing harmony…To a world that’s rife with dissonance” – Jody Williams at Induction of The Oak Ridge Boys into the Country Music Hall of Fame, October 25, 2015

ASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys are officially celebrating their 50th Anniversary this October. With this celebration, The Oak Ridge Boys are announcing their American Made: Farewell Tour! The group, Duane Allen (1966), Joe Bonsall (1973), William Lee Golden (1965), and Richard Sterban (1972) are excited to celebrate both milestones with fans with the announcement of this tour.

We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye,” shares William Lee Golden. “They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad. I will always be thankful to every person who came out to a show, bought a t-shirt, played our music, and overall, loved us enough to spend their hard-earned money whenever they could. This tour is for you!”

“I want to thank God for 50 years of singing with three of my best friends and for the fans who have been there for us,” shares Richard Sterban. “This is a celebration and we hope to see you there.”

Designated as America’s national anthem singers by the MENC (National Association for Music Educators), The Oak Ridge Boys released their #1 hit single, “American Made” in February 1983. Their love for God and country remains true to this day, and with this being the 40th Anniversary of the single, it seemed fitting to incorporate “American Made” into their farewell.

The Oak Ridge Boys have received four Academy of Country Music, two American Music, five Billboard, four Country Music Association, five Grammy, and twelve Gospel Music Association Dove awards, just to name a few. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have achieved seventeen #1 hits including “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Trying To Love Two Women,” “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free,” “American Made,” and the unforgettable “Elvira.” With an astounding thirty-seven Top 20 country hits, with twelve gold, three platinum, and one double-platinum album, The Oak Ridge Boys have made their mark in every facet of the gospel, pop, and country music industry.

“For all of my career I have always been a planner, sometimes planning 2 or 3 years in advance, what we will do, where we will go, and when we record,” expresses Duane Allen. “As we celebrate 50 years of being together, just as you see us, we will, also, begin our American Made: Farewell Tour. I don’t know how long the tour will last, but we hope to return to as many parts of the country as we can. Thank you so much for these 50 years. For me, it’s 57 1/2 years. I have given you the best part of my life and you have rewarded me with a wonderful career. Thank you, our dear fans. Thanks to God for His divine guidance. Thank you to our wonderful organization. Thank you to all the supporting companies who represent us. And thank you to our families.”

In the early seventies, The Oak Ridge Boys continued to expand their cutting-edge style. After the addition of Richard Sterban in 1972 and Joe Bonsall in 1973, the Oaks were forever changed with a new direction, a new sound, and a new path. Their career stands alone with its legacy, its style, and its continued contributions to gospel and country music.

“I was 25 years old in 1973 when I joined The Oak Ridge Boys,” shares Joe Bonsall. “I am 75 years old in 2023 and I am STILL an Oak Ridge Boy. It has been and still IS an amazing ride.”

The Oak Ridge Boys Upcoming Tour Dates:

SEP 20 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

SEP 21 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

SEP 22 – Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater / Jefferson City, Mo.

SEP 23 – Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center / Huntington, Tenn.

SEP 28 – Norsk Hostfest Great Hall of the Vikings / Minot, N.D.

SEP 29 – Chester Fritz Auditorium / Grand Forks, N.D.

SEP 30 – Swiftel Center / Brookings, S.D.

OCT 01 – Deadwood Mountain Grand / Deadwood, S.D.

OCT 04 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 05 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 06 – Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City / Kansas City, Mo.

OCT 07 – Richard Drake’s Party Barn / Powderly, Texas

OCT 11 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 12 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 13 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 14 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 18 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 19 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 21 – Rome City Auditorium / Rome, Ga.

OCT 26 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 27 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

OCT 28 – Neewollah Celebration – Jim Halsey Auditorium / Independence, Kan.

NOV 01 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

NOV 02 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

NOV 03 – Brown County Music Center / Nashville, Ind.

NOV 04 – Crossroads Arena / Corinth, Miss.

NOV 08 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

NOV 09 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

NOV 11 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 15 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

NOV 16 – The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts / Branson, Mo.

NOV 21 – Vern Riffe Center for the Arts / Portsmouth, Ohio

NOV 24 – Honeywell Center / Wabash, Ind.

NOV 25 – Paramount Theatre / Anderson, Ind.

NOV 30 – Weldon Mills Theatre / Roanoke Rapids, N.C.

DEC 01 – Renfro Valley Barn Dance / Mount Vernon, Ky.

DEC 02 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

DEC 07 – Firekeepers Casino / Battle Creek, Mich.

DEC 08 – Island Resort & Casino / Harris, Mich.

DEC 09 – Island Resort & Casino / Harris, Mich.

DEC 12 – Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 14 – Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center / Paducah, Ky.

DEC 15 – Effingham Performance Center / Effingham, Ill.

DEC 16 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wisc.

DEC 17 – Egyptian Theatre / Dekalb, Ill.

For The Oak Ridge Boys’ full tour schedule, visit HERE.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards, nine GMA DOVE Awards, and two American Music Awards. The group, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, members of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011)—is known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album—gold, platinum, and double-platinum, and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” and “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.