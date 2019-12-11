The Paris EDC Seeking Bids for Lot Clearing on Greenfield Properties

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are requested for Lot Clearing and Cleanup Services. The Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) lots and the scope of requested services are shown in the documents in the linked page below. The Bid will be received by the Paris Economic Development Board located at 1125 Bonham St. Paris, TX 75460 until Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm CST. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked Lot Clearing and Cleanup Services. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm CST. Bid documents are available for pickup at the PEDC office, 1125 Bonham Street, Paris, TX 75460 or download online at: http://parisedc.com/lotclearingrfb/. Let’s Build Paris! Michael Paris Paris Economic Development Corp. mparis@paristexasusa.com (903)784-6964 Paris Economic Development Corporation 1125 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas 75460 (903) 784-6964