THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE MAKES CHRISTMAS WISHES COME TRUE

The Salvation Army of Paris is excited to announce the kickoff of its annual Angel Tree program, which begins on November 22, 2023. The program provides toys and clothing to children whose families are facing financial difficulties. Thanks to the generosity of our community, more than 700 children will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm of The Salvation Army of Paris. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who play a significant role in bringing joy to children’s hearts this Christmas.”

The Salvation Army Angel Trees can be found at Walmart and other businesses during the holiday season. Individuals and businesses in the community can adopt “angels,” represented by paper angels on trees. Each angel symbolizes a child or senior citizen who might not receive a gift at Christmas without this program. Angels will be available for adoption from November 22 to December 12.

If you cannot shop in person this year, you can still participate in the Angel Tree program through Walmart’s “Registry for Good” program. Visit www.walmartangeltree.com and search for The Salvation Army of Paris to order items that benefit local families. Walmart will deliver these gifts directly to The Salvation Army.

Ways to help The Salvation Army Angel Tree

Adopt an angel at Walmart or call 903-784-7548.

Host an Angel Tree at your business or church – Please contact Major Jennifer Chisholm at jennifer.chisholm@uss. salvationarmy.org or 210-310-6766.

salvationarmy.org or 210-310-6766. Volunteer for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program – Please contact Major Jennifer Chisholm at jennifer.chisholm@uss. salvationarmy.org or 210-310-6766.

“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community, local businesses and volunteers who work alongside The Salvation Army,” added Major Chisholm. “Together, we are making the season brighter for people in need in our community.”

For more information about The Salvation Army or to learn how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas, visit https://southernusa. salvationarmy.org/paris/ or call 903-784-7548.

###

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.