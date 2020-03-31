The Small Business Guide to the CARES Act



The programs and initiatives in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was just passed by Congress are intended to assist business

owners with whatever needs they have right now. When implemented, there will be many new resources available for small businesses, as well as certain nonprofits and other employers. This guide provides information about the major programs and initiatives that will soon be available from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to address these needs, as well as some additional tax provisions that are outside the scope of SBA. To keep up to date on when these programs become available, please stay in contact with your local Small Business Administration (SBA) District Office, which

you can locate here.

Struggling to get started? The following questions might help point you in the

right direction. Do you need:

 Capital to cover the cost of retaining employees? Then the Paycheck

Protection Program might be right for you.

 A quick infusion of a smaller amount of cash to cover you right now? You

might want to look into an Emergency Economic Injury Grant.

 To ease your fears about keeping up with payments on your current or

potential SBA loan? The Small Business Debt Relief Program could help.

 Just some quality, free counseling to help you navigate this uncertain

economic time? The resource partners might be your best bet.

Already know what resources you’re looking for? The table of contents can direct you to more information about the program or assistance product you need.

Table of Contents

Paycheck Protection Program Loans 2

Small Business Debt Relief Program 6

Economic Injury Disaster Loans and

Emergency Economic Injury Grants 7

Small Business Counseling 9

Small Business Contracting 10

Small Business Tax Provisions 11

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

The program would provide cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed

loans to employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency. If employers maintain

their payroll, the loans would be forgiven, which would help workers remain employed, as well

as help affected small businesses and our economy snap-back quicker after the crisis. PPP has a

host of attractive features, such as forgiveness of up to 8 weeks of payroll based on employee

retention and salary levels, no SBA fees, and at least six months of deferral with maximum

deferrals of up to a year. Small businesses and other eligible entities will be able to apply if they

were harmed by COVID-19 between February 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020. This program would

be retroactive to February 15, 2020, in order to help bring workers who may have already been

laid off back onto payrolls. Loans are available through June 30, 2020.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

QUESTION: What types of businesses and entities are eligible for a PPP loan?

Answer:  Businesses and entities must have been in operation on February 15, 2020.

 Small business concerns, as well as any business concern, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

organization, a 501(c)(19) veterans organization, or Tribal business concern described in

section 31(b)(2)(C) that has fewer than 500 employees, or the applicable size standard in

number of employees for the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS)

industry as provided by SBA, if higher.

 Individuals who operate a sole proprietorship or as an independent contractor and

eligible self-employed individuals.

 Any business concern that employs not more than 500 employees per physical location

of the business concern and that is assigned a NAICS code beginning with 72, for which the affiliation rules are waived.

 Affiliation rules are also waived for any business concern operating as a franchise that is

assigned a franchise identifier code by the Administration, and company that receives

funding through a Small Business Investment Company.

QUESTION: What are affiliation rules?

Answer: Affiliation rules become important when SBA is deciding whether a business’s affiliations preclude them from being considered “small.” Generally, affiliation exists when one business controls or has the power to control another or when a third party (or parties) controls or has the power to control both businesses. Please see this resource for more on

these rules and how they can impact your business’s eligibility.

QUESTION: What types of non-profits are eligible?

Answer: In general, 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) non-profits with 500 employees or fewer as most nonprofit SBA size standards are based on revenue, not number of employees. You can check

here.

QUESTION: How is the loan size determined?

Answer: Depending on your business’s situation, the loan size will be calculated in different ways

(see below). The maximum loan size is always $10 million.

 If you were in business February 15, 2019 – June 30, 2019: Your max loan is equal

to 250 percent of your average monthly payroll costs during that time period. If your

business employs seasonal workers, you can opt to choose March 1, 2019 as your

time period start date.

 If you were not in business between February 15, 2019 – June 30, 2019: Your max

loan is equal to 250 percent of your average monthly payroll costs between January

1, 2020 and February 29, 2020.

 If you took out an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) between February 15, 2020

and June 30, 2020 and you want to refinance that loan into a PPP loan, you would

add the outstanding loan amount to the payroll sum.

QUESTION: What costs are eligible for payroll?

Answer:  Compensation (salary, wage, commission, or similar compensation, payment of cash

tip or equivalent)

 Payment for vacation, parental, family, medical, or sick leave

 Allowance for dismissal or separation

 Payment required for the provisions of group health care benefits, including

insurance premiums

 Payment of any retirement benefit

 Payment of State or local tax assessed on the compensation of employees

QUESTION: What costs are not eligible for payroll?

Answer:  Employee/owner compensation over $100,000

 Taxes imposed or withheld under chapters 21, 22, and 24 of the IRS code

 Compensation of employees whose principal place of residence is outside of the U.S.

 Qualified sick and family leave for which a credit is allowed under sections 7001 and

7003 of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

QUESTION: What are allowable uses of loan proceeds?

Answer:  Payroll costs (as noted above)

 Costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during periods of

paid sick, medical, or family leave, and insurance premiums

 Employee salaries, commissions, or similar compensations (see exclusions above)

 Payments of interest on any mortgage obligation (which shall not include any

prepayment of or payment of principal on a mortgage obligation)

 Rent (including rent under a lease agreement)

 Utilities

 Interest on any other debt obligations that were incurred before the covered period

QUESTION: What are the loan term, interest rate, and fees?

Answer: For any amounts not forgiven, the maximum term is 10 years, the maximum interest rate is 4 percent, zero loan fees, zero prepayment fee (SBA will establish application fees caps for

lenders that charge).

QUESTION: How is the forgiveness amount calculated?

Answer: Forgiveness on a covered loan is equal to the sum of the following payroll costs incurred during the covered 8 week period compared to the previous year or time period,

proportionate to maintaining employees and wages (excluding compensation over $100,000):

 Payroll costs plus any payment of interest on any covered mortgage obligation (not including any prepayment or payment of principal on a covered mortgage obligation) plus any payment on any covered rent obligation plus and any covered utility payment.

QUESTION: How do I get forgiveness on my PPP loan?

Answer: You must apply through your lender for forgiveness on your loan. In this application, you

must include:

 Documentation verifying the number of employees on payroll and pay rates, including IRS payroll tax filings and State income, payroll and unemployment

insurance filings.

 Documentation verifying payments on covered mortgage obligations, lease obligations, and utilities.

 Certification from a representative of your business or organization that is authorized to certify that the documentation provided is true and that the amount that is being forgiven was used in accordance with the program’s guidelines for use.

QUESTION: What happens after the forgiveness period?

Answer: Any loan amounts not forgiven are carried forward as an ongoing loan with max terms of 10

years, at a maximum interest rate of 4%. Principal and interest will continue to be deferred,

for a total of 6 months to a year after disbursement of the loan. The clock does not start

again.

QUESTION: Can I get more than one PPP loan?

Answer: No, an entity is limited to one PPP loan. Each loan will be registered under a Taxpayer

Identification Number at SBA to prevent multiple loans to the same entity.

QUESTION: Where should I go to get a PPP loan from?

Answer: All current SBA 7(a) lenders (see more about 7(a) here) are eligible lenders for PPP. The

Department of Treasury will also be in charge of authorizing new lenders, including nonbank lenders, to help meet the needs of small business owners.

QUESTION: How does the PPP loan coordinate with SBA’s existing loans?

Answer: Borrowers may apply for PPP loans and other SBA financial assistance, including Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs), 7(a) loans, 504 loans, and microloans, and also receive

investment capital from Small Business Investment Corporations (SBICs). However, you cannot use your PPP loan for the same purpose as your other SBA loan(s). For example, if

you use your PPP to cover payroll for the 8-week covered period, you cannot use a different SBA loan product for payroll for those same costs in that period, although you could use it

for payroll not during that period or for different workers.

QUESTION: How does the PPP loan work with the temporary Emergency Economic Injury Grants and the Small Business Debt Relief program?

Answer: Emergency Economic Injury Grant and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) recipients

and those who receive loan payment relief through the Small Business Debt Relief

Program may apply for and take out a PPP loan as long as there is no duplication in the

uses of funds. Refer to those sections for more information.

Small Business Debt Relief Program

This program will provide immediate relief to small businesses with non-disaster SBA loans, in particular 7(a), 504, and microloans. Under it, SBA will cover all loan payments on these SBA

loans, including principal, interest, and fees, for six months. This relief will also be available to new borrowers who take out loans within six months of the President signing the bill into law.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

QUESTION: Which SBA loans are eligible for debt relief under this program?

Answer: 7(a) loans not made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), 504 loans, and microloans. Disaster loans are not eligible (see p. 7 for more information on these).

QUESTION: How does debt relief under this program work with a PPP loan?

Answer: Borrowers may separately apply for and take out a PPP loan, but debt relief under this program will

not apply to a PPP loan.

QUESTION: How do I know if I’m eligible for a 7(a), 504, or microloan?

Answer: In general, businesses must meet size standards, be based in the U.S., be able to repay, and have a sound business purpose. To check whether your business is considered small, you will need your

business’s 6-digit North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code and 3-year average annual revenue. Each program has different requirements, see https://www.sba.gov/fundingprograms/loans for more details.

QUESTION: What is a 7(a) loan and how do I apply?

Answer: 7(a) loans are an affordable loan product of up to $5 million for borrowers who lack credit elsewhere and need access to versatile financing, providing short-term or long-term working capital

and to purchase an existing business, refinance current business debt, or purchase furniture, fixtures and supplies. In the program, banks share a portion of the risk of the loan with SBA. There

are many different types of 7(a) loans, you can visit this site to find the one that’s best for you. You apply for a 7(a) loan with a bank or a mission-based lender. SBA has a free referral service tool

called Lender Match to help find a lender near you.

QUESTION: What is a 504 loan and how do I apply?

Answer: The 504 Loan Program provides loans of up to $5.5 million to approved small businesses with longterm, fixed-rate financing used to acquire fixed assets for expansion or modernization. It is a good

option if you need to purchase real estate, buildings, and machinery. You apply through a Certified Development Company, which is a nonprofit corporation that promotes economic development.

SBA has a free referral service tool called Lender Match to help find a lender near you.

QUESTION: What is a microloan and how do I apply?

Answer: The Microloan Program provides loans up to $50,000 to help small businesses and certain not-forprofit childcare centers to start up and expand. The average microloan is about $13,000. These loans are delivered through mission-based lenders who are also able to provide business counseling. SBA has a free referral service tool called Lender Match to help find a microlender near

you.

QUESTION: I am unfamiliar with SBA loans, can anyone help me apply? Answer: Yes, SBA resource partners are available to help guide you through the loan application process. You

can find your nearest Small Business Development Center (SBDC) or Women’s Business Center here.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans & Emergency Economic Injury Grants

These grants provide an emergency advance of up to $10,000 to small businesses and private

non-profits harmed by COVID-19 within three days of applying for an SBA Economic Injury

Disaster Loan (EIDL). To access the advance, you first apply for an EIDL and then request the

advance. The advance does not need to be repaid under any circumstance, and may be used

to keep employees on payroll, to pay for sick leave, meet increased production costs due to

supply chain disruptions, or pay business obligations, including debts, rent and mortgage

payments.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

QUESTION: Are businesses and private non-profits in my state eligible for an EIDL related to COVID19?

Answer: Yes, those suffering substantial economic injury in all 50 states, DC, and the territories may

apply for an EIDL.

QUESTION: What is an EIDL and what is it used for?

Answer: EIDLs are lower interest loans of up to $2 million, with principal and interest deferment at

the Administrator’s discretion, that are available to pay for expenses that could have been

met had the disaster not occurred, including payroll and other operating expenses.

QUESTION: Who is eligible for an EIDL?

Answer: Those eligible are the following with 500 or fewer employees:

 Sole proprietorships, with or without employees

 Independent contractors

 Cooperatives and employee owned businesses

 Tribal small businesses

Small business concerns and small agricultural cooperatives that meet the applicable size

standard for SBA are also eligible, as well as most private non-profits of any size. See

below for more info on size standards.

QUESTION: My private non-profit is not a 501(c)(3). Is it still eligible for an EIDL and a grant?

Answer: Yes, if you are a private non-profit with an effective ruling letter from the IRS, granting tax

exemption under sections 501(c), (d), or (e) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, or if you

can provide satisfactory evidence from the State that the non-revenue producing

organization or entity is a non-profit one organized or doing business under State law.

However, a recipient that is principally engaged in teaching, instructing, counseling, or

indoctrinating religion or religious beliefs, whether in a religious or secular setting, or

primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities is not eligible to receive an EIDL. If you

are uncertain whether you qualify, please consult with legal counsel to determine whether

your organization meets program criteria.

QUESTION: Who is eligible for an Emergency Economic Injury Grant?

Answer Those eligible for an EIDL and who have been in operation since January 31, 2020, when

the public health crisis was announced.

QUESTION: How long are Emergency Economic Injury Grants available?

Answer: January 31, 2020 – December 31, 2020. The grants are backdated to January 31, 2020 to

allow those who have already applied for EIDLs to be eligible to also receive a grant.

QUESTION: If I get an EIDL and/or an Emergency Economic Injury Grant, can I get a PPP loan?

Answer: Whether you’ve already received an EIDL unrelated to COVID-19 or you receive a COVID19 related EIDL and/or Emergency Grant between January 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, you

may also apply for a PPP loan. If you ultimately receive a PPP loan or refinance an EIDL into

a PPP loan, any advance amount received under the Emergency Economic Injury Grant

Program would be subtracted from the amount forgiven in the PPP. However, you cannot

use your EIDL for the same purpose as your PPP loan. For example, if you use your EIDL to

cover payroll for certain workers in April, you cannot use PPP for payroll for those same

workers in April, although you could use it for payroll in March or for different workers in

April.

QUESTION: How do I know if my business is a small business?

Answer: Please visit https://www.sba.gov/size-standards/ to find out if your business meets SBA’s

small business size standards. You will need the 6-digit North American Industry

Classification Code for your business and your business’s 3-year average annual revenue.

QUESTION: How do I apply for an economic injury disaster loan?

Answer: To apply for an EIDL online, please visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. Your SBA District

Office is an important resource when applying for SBA assistance.

QUESTION: I am unfamiliar with the EIDL process, can anyone help me apply?

Answer: Yes, SBA resource partners are available to help guide you through the EIDL application

process. You can find the nearest Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Women’s

Business Center, or SCORE mentorship chapter at https://www.sba.gov/localassistance/find/.

Counseling & Training

If you, like many small business owners, need a business counselor to help guide you through

this uncertain time, you can turn to your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC),

Women’s Business Center (WBC), or SCORE mentorship chapter. These resource partners, and

the associations that represent them, will receive additional funds to expand their reach and

better support small business owners with counseling and up-to-date information regarding

COVID-19. There will soon be a joint platform that consolidates information and resources

related to COVID-19 in order to provide consistent, timely information to small businesses. To

find a local resource partner, visit https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance/find/.

In addition, the Minority Business Development Agency’s Business Centers (MBDCs), which

cater to minority business enterprises of all sizes, will also receive funding to hire staff and

provide programming to help their clients respond to COVID-19. Not every state has a MBDC. To find out if there is one that services your area, visit this site.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

QUESTION: Do I have to pay for counseling and training through SBDCs, WBCs, and MBDCs?

Answer: Counseling is free and training is low-cost with these partners. The additional funds that

Congress provided will help keep this possible. Mentorship through SCORE is always free.

QUESTION: What is a SBDC?

Answer: SBDCs are a national network of nearly 1,000 centers that are located at leading universities,

colleges, state economic development agencies and private partners. They provide

counseling and training to new and existing businesses. Each state has a lead center that

coordinates services specifically for that state, which you can find by clicking the link above.

To find out more about SBDCs, visit https://americassbdc.org/about-us/.

QUESTION: What is a WBC; is it only for women?

Answer: WBCs are a national network of more than 100 centers that offer one-on-one counseling,

training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to entrepreneurs on

numerous business development topics. In addition to women, WBCs are mandated to serve

the needs of underserved entrepreneurs, including low-income entrepreneurs. They often

offer flexible hours to meet the needs of their diverse clientele. To find out more about

WBCs, visit https://www.awbc.org/.

QUESTION: What is SCORE?

Answer SCORE provides free, confidential business advice through our volunteer network of 10,000+

business experts. You can meet with a mentor online. Find out more here.

QUESTION: Who do MBDCs serve?

Answer: MBDCs are a good option for minority-owned businesses (including those owned by Black,

Hispanic, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and American Indian business owners), especially

those seeking to penetrate new markets — domestic & global — and grow in size and scale.

Contracting

If you are a government contractor, there are a number of ways that Congress has provided

relief and protection for your business. Agencies will be able to modify terms and conditions of

a contract and to reimburse contractors at a billing rate of up to 40 hours per week of any paid

leave, including sick leave. The contractors eligible are those whose employees or

subcontractors cannot perform work on site and cannot telework due to federal facilities

closing because of COVID-19.

If you need additional assistance, please reach out to your local Small Business Development

Center, Women’s Business Center, SCORE chapter, or SBA District Office. You should also work

with your agency’s contracting officer, as well as the agency’s Office of Small and

Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU).

Small Business Tax Provisions

Employee Retention Credit for Employers Subject to Closure or Experiencing Economic

Hardship

This provision would provide a refundable payroll tax credit for 50 percent of wages paid by

eligible employers to certain employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The credit is available to

employers, including non-profits, whose operations have been fully or partially suspended as a

result of a government order limiting commerce, travel or group meetings. The credit is also

provided to employers who have experienced a greater than 50 percent reduction in quarterly

receipts, measured on a year-over-year basis.

Wages of employees who are furloughed or face reduced hours as a result of their employer’s closure or economic hardship are eligible for the credit. For employers with 100 or fewer fulltime employees, all employee wages are eligible, regardless of whether an employee is furloughed. The credit is provided for wages and compensation, including health benefits, and

is provided for the first $10,000 in wages and compensation paid by the employer to an eligible employee. Wages do not include those taken into account for purposes of the payroll credits

for required paid sick leave or required paid family leave, nor for wages taken into account for the employer credit for paid family and medical leave (IRC sec. 45S).

 The credit is not available to employers receiving assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program. The credit is provided through December 31, 2020. Delay of Payment of Employer Payroll Taxes

This provision would allow taxpayers to defer paying the employer portion of certain payroll taxes through the end of 2020, with all 2020 deferred amounts due in two equal installments,

one at the end of 2021, the other at the end of 2022. Payroll taxes that can be deferred include the employer portion of FICA taxes, the employer and employee representative portion of Railroad Retirement taxes (that are attributable to the employer FICA rate), and half of SECA tax liability.

 Deferral is not provided to employers receiving assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program.