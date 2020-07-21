" /> The State Comptroller’s Office Predicts Budget Shortfall – EastTexasRadio.com
The State Comptroller’s Office Predicts Budget Shortfall

2 hours ago

 

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is now projecting a deficit of more than $4-billion dollars for the state’s upcoming budget based on the coronavirus shutdown and the volatile oil and gas industry. Hegar broke the bad news to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and members of the legislative budget board. Hegar also warned lawmakers that in the coming months, some economic indicators will establish new records for rates of growth, but those records will be on the back of this year’s unprecedented declines.

