“The Story of Beautious” opens Thursday, Oct. 12 at PJC

The Paris Junior College Drama program will bring to life a story of love and tomatos when “The Story of Beautious,” by Kat Elliott, opens on the Duane Allen stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly play opens with Princess Beautious dodging suitable, prospective husbands put forth by her parents by hiding in the kitchen with her beloved Nurse. One day the Princess answers a knock at the door and meets Beau the Farmer bringing a delivery of tomatoes. After a little flirtation, Beau tells her that he would only be interested in a girl of his own kind – a poor farm girl. Beautious and Nurse hatch a plan…

Meanwhile, Lucious and Snappy, two of Beau’s long lost cousins, are arriving on behalf of an uncle who is leaving all his inheritance to Beau if he marries “royalty” in three days – or they inherit. Complications ensue…

“In today’s fast-paced digital age, children’s theater provides a precious opportunity for children to unplug and engage with a live, sensory-rich experience,” said Will Walker, PJC drama faculty and play director. “It encourages them to use their imagination, think critically, and be present in the moment. As we present this production, my hope is that it will leave a lasting impression on the hearts and minds of our young audience members. I encourage you to embrace the wonder, the laughter, and the lessons woven into this performance.”

Drama major Brenna Mills plays the princess, describes her character as very fun to play.

“Especially since this is a kid’s play, I get to have fun with Beautious and be really ‘big,’” said Mills. “This play is an amazing opportunity for families because not a lot of theaters in town have kids’ plays and this is something the whole family can love and interact with. That interaction is harder to find, and we’re very focused on getting kids to interact with this play and our characters.”

Beau is played by education major Billy Oats who, like his character, grew up on a farm.

“I get to have my country accent and show it off in full,” said Oats. “I love the play. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”

The play runs from Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for senior citizens and students; and free to those with current PJC ID. Tickets may be purchased by cash or check at the door.

Cast List Brenna Mills – Beautious; Addison Brown – Nurse; Sarah Curtis – Queen Merna; Jordan White – King Alfred (Emma Davis for daytime school performances); Billy Oats – Beau (Ryan Smith for daytime school performances); Ryan Smith – Snappy (Jordan White for daytime school performances); Jayden Retiz – Lucious; TK McGee – Fool; and Amanda Blouin and Emma Davis – Chorus (evening/Sunda performances only).

Production Crew Jordan White – Stage Manager; Sarah Curtis – Costumes Designer; Rylie Johnston – Light Board Operator; Will Walker – Sound Board Operator; Ethan Coco – Backstage Lead; and – Charge Artistry – PJC Art Drawing Class.

Photo cutline: Princess Beautious (Brenna Mills) disguises herself as a poor farm girl to woo Beau the Farmer (Billy Oats) over tomatoes in the children’s play opening Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Paris Junior College.

Margaret Ruff