Denny’s Paris Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

The UIL Says No To North Hopkins

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to determine student-athlete eligibility and possible rules violations. The UIL did not grant student-athletes from Frisco Heritage and Sulphur Springs North Hopkins High Schools varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, they determined that the students did change schools for athletic purposes. Grapeland High School head girls basketball coach Lance Green was placed on probation for three years, suspended for the entirety of the 2023-2024 basketball season, and issued a public reprimand for rules violations about School Practice and Game Restrictions and Non-School Participation.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved