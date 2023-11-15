The UIL Says No To North Hopkins

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to determine student-athlete eligibility and possible rules violations. The UIL did not grant student-athletes from Frisco Heritage and Sulphur Springs North Hopkins High Schools varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, they determined that the students did change schools for athletic purposes. Grapeland High School head girls basketball coach Lance Green was placed on probation for three years, suspended for the entirety of the 2023-2024 basketball season, and issued a public reprimand for rules violations about School Practice and Game Restrictions and Non-School Participation.