A survey by the New York Times of every public school in the country and every private school that competes in Division I sports or is an elite research university found more than 6,300 cases of coronavirus in 270 universities across the country. UT topped that list…with 449 cases as of Tuesday. Among Texas schools, The University of Texas Southwestern medical center had 207 cases…and Texas Women’s University had 27 cases. Texas schools are set to start the semester on august 26th