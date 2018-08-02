The Wait Is Over As Football Returns Tonight In Today’s Sports

It’s finally here. The football season that is. From tonight until the first weekend in February we will have football every week. The hall of fame game Between the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens will be played tonight in Canton Ohio.

In other football news, Ohio State has placed head football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave while the university looks into allegations that Meyer knew about a domestic violence issue involving an assistant coach.

It appears the days of watching practice is over for Randy Gregory. The Cowboys defensive end returned to the practice field Wednesday. For now, it’s only morning walkthroughs as the Cowboys are trying to ease him back into workouts.

In other training camp news, third-round pick Michael Gallup continues to turn heads as fights for a roster spot. On Wednesday Gallup was given some first-team reps with Dak Prescott as Allen Hurns received a Veterans Day off.

And the Rangers had a rare Wednesday night off last night. They will be back in Arlington tonight to start a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.